Rakuten · 14 mins ago
Porter-Cable 20V 1/2" Drill Driver and Bluetooth Speaker Combo
$75 w/ $11 Rakuten points $88
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Use code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • You'll get $11.01 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • 2 speeds
  • keyless chuck permits quick bit changes
  • LED light
  • includes lithium-ion battery
  • Bluetooth speaker has a built-in auxiliary connection
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 14 min ago
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten Porter-Cable
Bluetooth
