Portal from Facebook, starting at $129

Portal starting at $129 for a limited time only. Give Dad what he really wants this Father's Day. More of you. Connecting through Portal makes it feel like you're in the same room even when you're far apart. Portal's Smart Camera pans and zooms automatically so you can move and talk freely and always stay in frame.
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $35
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Amazon · 6 days ago
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit w/ 3rd-Gen Echo Dot
$279 $469
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit bundled with a 3rd-Generation Echo Dot for $279 with free shipping. That's $58 less than buying these items separately elsewhere today. Buy Now
Features
- voice control of Echo Dot via Alexa
- base station
- two keypads
- eight contact sensors
- two motion detectors
- range extender
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Lenovo 8" Smart Display
$60 $199
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $131 under the best price we could find for it new.) Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front camera
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- dual speakers and microphones
- Model: ZA3R0001US
