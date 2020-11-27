Portal from Facebook is available starting from only $65 (down from a normal starting price of $129) with free shipping. Choose from Portal, Portal+, Portal TV, and Portal Mini, all of which feature smart video calling, Story Time, AR experiences, and more. Shop Now at Portal from Facebook
-
Expires in 22 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we've seen (it's $18 under our July mention even without the store credit, or $33 with it), and thanks to the Kohl's Cash it's $15 under the Black Friday price of other major retailers. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Chalk or Charcoal.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 28 through December 9.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
Sign In or Register