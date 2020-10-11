Portal and Portal+ are home video communications devices that make it easier to connect with loved ones, and share the everyday moments that relationships are built on. Connecting through Portal feels like being together in the same room, even when you're far apart. Portal also offers hands-free help, with Alexa Built-in. (Ship to multiple addresses without extra cost.) Smart video calling to fit every family. With Portal, Portal Mini, Portal TV and Portal+, there's a Portal that's perfect for everyone. If you can't be there, feel there with Portal. Smart video calling with Alexa Built-In. Shop Now at Portal from Facebook
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
It's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Yellow.
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- microSD card slot
- Fire OS with Alexa
