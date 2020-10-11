Portal and Portal+ are home video communications devices that make it easier to connect with loved ones, and share the everyday moments that relationships are built on. Connecting through Portal feels like being together in the same room, even when you're far apart. Portal also offers hands-free help, with Alexa Built-in. (Ship to multiple addresses without extra cost.) Smart video calling to fit every family. With Portal, Portal Mini, Portal TV and Portal+, there's a Portal that's perfect for everyone. If you can't be there, feel there with Portal. Smart video calling with Alexa Built-In. Shop Now at Portal from Facebook
Save on a selection of tablets with a wide range of storage options.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $104.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day warranty is offered by Woot!
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
