Portal from Facebook · 23 mins ago
$50 off any 2 Facebook Portal devices
free shipping
That's a savings of $50, and it's priceless to connect to your loved ones again. Shop Now at Portal from Facebook
- Scroll down to the section "Find the Portal that's right for you," and you'll see the offer underneath it.
Published 23 min ago
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Outlet Computer & Tablet Clearance at Best Buy
Save on over 200 items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Amazon · 4 days ago
Fire Tablet Trade-In at Amazon
20% off + gift card w/ trade-in
free shipping w/ Prime
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Apple · 1 wk ago
3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.5" 64GB Tablet (2019) w/ 2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods
$479 $638
free shipping
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet
$200 $250
free shipping
Use code "SNEAKPEEKT2" to get this price. That's a $50 discount and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
