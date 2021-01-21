Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to bag free shipping and save $5. Buy Now at Slashare
- In several colors (White pictured)
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $5.88). That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Slashare
- includes power cord and attachments
Clip the $20 off on-page coupon & apply code "30OKXNX1" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- Sold by OKP-US via Amazon.
- 220-watt brushless motor with up to 21kPa suction
- 2,200mAh rechargeable battery
- HEPA filter, 1.2L dust bin, LED light, adjustable tube, and magnetic wall mount
- includes motorized floor brush, crevice nozzle, pet hair brush, and mini brush
- Model: S100
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Quick Clear HEPA filter
- built-in Lithium-iON battery
- includes universal USB charger, & brush attachment
- Model: AJV1000
Clip the $5 coupon and apply code "NFQELIVH" to save $23. That's $4 less than our mention from October. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aposen Tech via Amazon.
- brushless motor
- 7KPA to 16KPA suction
- 400ml dust cup
- removeable battery
- up to 35-minutes run time on full charge
- Model: A16
That's $16 under our mention from four days ago and a great price at under $2 per shirt. Plus, apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to score free shipping. Buy Now at Slashare
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save around $7 on shipping. Buy Now at Slashare
- includes 6 different graphic styles
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to bag free shipping ($5.11 savings). Buy Now at Slashare
- Available in several colors (Red pictured) in Steel or PVP rope.
- adjustable
- dual ball bearing system
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at Slashare
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
Sign In or Register