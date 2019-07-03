New
That Daily Deal · 25 mins ago
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Lead-Go 6,000-Lumen 3-LED Garage Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Fuliconn via Amazon offers the Lead-Go 6,000-Lumen 3-LED Garage Light in 60W Standard for $38.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "XNF3M7EW" to drop that to $23. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- each LED pane is adjustable 90°
- up to 50,000-hour lifetime
- 300-watt equivalent
- E26 base
- Model: 43397-41283
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Warmtaste 100-LED Solar Motion Light 2-Pack
$22 $40
free shipping
Lively's Store via Amazon offers the Warmtaste 100-LED Solar Motion Sensor Light 2-Pack for $28.94. Coupon code "WAAZZ9DH" drops the price to $21.86. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- weather-resistant
- 3 lighting modes
- motion detection up to 17 feet
- Model: BT013
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light
$15 $28
free shipping
Zi Ran Xi via Amazon offers the Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light in Cool White for $27.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "8WUF9YMD" to drop that to $14.83. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 850 lumens
- 12-watts
- 6,000K to 6,500K color temperature
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Lixada LED Camping Lantern with Tent Ceiling Fan
$18 $46
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada LED Camping Lantern with Tent Ceiling Fan in Style 1 for $45.99. Coupon code "LMXY5291" drops the price to $18.40. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we can find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotation
- rechargeable
- comes with USB cable
- portable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$7 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
KLTrust via Amazon offers its KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $22.99. Coupon code "42LWJJ66" cuts the price to $6.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our previous mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- requires 1 18650 battery (included)
- 5 lighting modes
- IPX4 waterproof
- includes USB cord
Amazon · 2 wks ago
SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Keychain Light
$30 $37
free shipping
Amazon offers the SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Ultra-Compact Triple-Output Keychain Light for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video matches this price
Features
- micro-USB charging port
- 300-lumen output
- three strengths
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
New
That Daily Deal · 56 mins ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $7. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
- 6 wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- bottle opener
- box cutter
- can opener
- letter opener
- fruit peeler
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Dick's Sporting Goods · 5 hrs ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Flash Sale: Up to 50% off
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, sporting goods, and more during its Flash Sale. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell
$31 $51
free shipping
EwiseeLive via Amazon offers its EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell in Type 2 for $50.98. Coupon code "A42PHY7H" cuts that to $30.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-way audio
- 720p HD camera
- motion detection
- night vision
