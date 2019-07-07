New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 37 mins ago
$8 $35
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's $27 off and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 3 or more and the price drops to $7.99/each
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Features
- 3 light settings
- 600 lumens
- measures 5" x 6.8"
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light
$15 $28
free shipping
Zi Ran Xi via Amazon offers the Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light in Cool White for $27.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "8WUF9YMD" to drop that to $14.83. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 850 lumens
- 12-watts
- 6,000K to 6,500K color temperature
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "ZTJBVD3Q" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Tenkoo Motion Sensor Solar Street Light
$64 $106
free shipping
Heidi Optoelectronic via Amazon offers its Tenkoo 28-LED 10-watt Motion Sensor Solar Street Light for $105.99. Coupon code "IO2WIGME" cuts that to $63.59. With free shipping, that's $42 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 2 brightness modes
- up to 1,500-lumens output
- automatic turn on at dusk
- Model: LA030W
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light
$38 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is the bare tool only and does not include a battery.
Features
- 2 brightness settings (500 & 250 lumens) from 3 LEDs
- 140° pivoting head
- belt hook compatible
- Model: DCL050
Amazon · 4 days ago
Lixada LED Camping Lantern with Tent Ceiling Fan
$18 $46
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada LED Camping Lantern with Tent Ceiling Fan in Style 1 for $45.99. Coupon code "LMXY5291" drops the price to $18.40. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we can find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotation
- rechargeable
- comes with USB cable
- portable
Amazon · 3 wks ago
SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Keychain Light
$30 $37
free shipping
Amazon offers the SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Ultra-Compact Triple-Output Keychain Light for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video matches this price
Features
- micro-USB charging port
- 300-lumen output
- three strengths
Amazon · 1 day ago
KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$7 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
KLTrust via Amazon offers its KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $22.99. Coupon code "42LWJJ66" cuts the price to $6.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- requires 1 18650 battery (included)
- 5 lighting modes
- IPX4 waterproof
- includes USB cord
13 Deals · 5 days ago
Name Brand Sunglasses
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
Features
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 1 day ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Sign In or Register