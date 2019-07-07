New
Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light
$8 $35
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's $27 off and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
  • Order 3 or more and the price drops to $7.99/each
  • requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Features
  • 3 light settings
  • 600 lumens
  • measures 5" x 6.8"
