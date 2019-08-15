- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
13 Deals offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's $1 under last month's mention, $18 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Cinoton via Amazon offers its Cinoton 30-LED Solar Powered Motion Spotlight for $25.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "WA732W5P" to cut the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StarTop via Amazon offers the Litom 30-LED Solar Light 4-Pack in Cool White for $43.99. Coupon code "LT139ABZW" drops that to $28.59. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Comoors US via Amazon offers the Coomoors Garage Ceiling Light in 60W Ordinary for $38.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "6GB5NZXH" to drop it to $23.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Funny Utopic via Amazon offers the DiDi Deng Solar Pendant Lights for $42.99. Coupon code "4CEBOV2U" drops the price to $25.79. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and $2 under the lowest price we could find now for a similar 3-pack. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight for $8.31 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sterno Home Paradise 50-watt Landscape Lighting Transformer for $37.53 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Instant USB Outlet Adapter for $9.49. Coupon "USB43" cuts it to $5.41. Plus, free shipping applies. That is $4 under our mention from two days ago, $19 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Aer Industries via Walmart offers the BlueDri Mini Storm Blower for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
