That Daily Deal · 22 mins ago
$10 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $10.49 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
- 3 light settings
Expires 6/12/2019
Published 22 min ago
eBay · 1 wk ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 4 days ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 6,000-lumen output
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 5 days ago
Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp
$17 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Letour LED Market via Amazon offers its Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp in style LT-W608 for $23.99. Coupon code "K6LSTFC4" drops that to $16.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8,000-lumens
- 3 lighting modes with 120° illumination angle
- up to 5 hours run time on 30-minute charge
- IP65 waterproof
- Model: LT-W608
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight
$9 $16
free shipping w Prime
Suswill via Amazon offers the Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight for $15.99. Coupon code "HAAJWXN3" cuts it to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Buy Now
Features
- up to five hours of runtime per charge
- COB work light
- magnetic base
- requires one 18650 Lithium ion battery (included)
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool)
$39 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool) for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 3 bright LEDs
- 2 brightness settings
- 140° pivoting head
Amazon · 56 mins ago
Wuben EDC LED Tactical Flashlight
$18 $30
free shipping
Sinofire US via Amazon offers the Wuben EDC LED Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight in L50 for $29.99. Coupon code "X6F8C5BH" cuts that to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $2 below our mention from last month, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof body
- 1,200-lumen output
- 5 lighting modes
- 18650 battery included
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lead-Go 8,000-Lumen 3-LED Garage Light
$37 $53
free shipping
Fuliconn via Amazon offers the Lead-Go 8,000-Lumen 3-LED Garage Light in 80W Standard for $52.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "FFDXWXXU" to drop that to $36.56. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- each LED panel is adjustable 90°
- up to 50,000-hour lifetime
- E26 base
That Daily Deal · 6 hrs ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Men's "Coffee and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt
$6 $20
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Men's "I Like Coffee and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt in Heather Grey for $6.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
- It's available in XXL for $1.49 more and 3XL for $1.99 more
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 3-Pack
$15 $33
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 3-Pack for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant up to 80 minutes
- UVA/UVB protection
- contains no CFCs
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 1 day ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
