Today only, 13 Deals offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light for $10.49 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from five days ago, $25 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- three light settings
eBay · 1 wk ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp
$17 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Letour LED Market via Amazon offers its Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp in style LT-W608 for $23.99. Coupon code "K6LSTFC4" drops that to $16.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 8,000-lumens
- 3 lighting modes with 120° illumination angle
- up to 5 hours run time on 30-minute charge
- IP65 waterproof
- Model: LT-W608
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight
$9 $16
free shipping w Prime
Suswill via Amazon offers the Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight for $15.99. Coupon code "HAAJWXN3" cuts it to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Buy Now
- up to five hours of runtime per charge
- COB work light
- magnetic base
- requires one 18650 Lithium ion battery (included)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
GRG 60W LED Garage Lights
$27 $39
free shipping
Michelle Select via Amazon offers the GRG 60-watt LED Garage Lights in 60W Ordinary Version for $38.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "MSGARAGE8" to drop that to $27.02. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- each wing can adjust by 90°
- 6,000-lumens
- E26/E27 medium base
Amazon · 1 wk ago
UltraFire 300-Lumen Mini Flashlights 3-Pack
$9 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
UltraFireUS via Amazon offers the UltraFire 300-Lumen Mini Flashlights 3-Pack in Black for $11.99. Coupon code "24U6NPGZ" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IPX6 water resistant rating
- up to 100,000-hour lifespan
- adjustable zoom focus
- requires 1 AA or 1 14500 3.7-volt rechargeable battery (not included)
- Model: 5333501145
Bestekmall · 1 wk ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 2 days ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool)
$39 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool) for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 3 bright LEDs
- 2 brightness settings
- 140° pivoting head
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Infray Pen Flashlight Black Light
$11 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Infray Tactical Flashlights via Amazon offers the Infray Pen Flashlight Black Light for $17.99. Coupon code "WIS6I2KV" drops the price to $10.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- UV LED light
- zoomable
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: F110202
iTunes · 3 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 3 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 6 days ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
