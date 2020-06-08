New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 32 mins ago
$3 $15
$1 shipping
That's a $12 savings off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 3,000mAh battery
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Poweradd EnergyCell 10,000mAh Compact Portable Charger
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "50LOD44Q" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Grecell via Amazon.
Features
- high-speed charging
- 2.4A output
- includes portable pouch and micro-USB cable
eBay · 3 wks ago
Samsung Fast Charge 5,100mAh Portable Battery Pack
$15 $60
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Sportscentral1 via eBay.
Features
- provides up to 2 full charges on most of the latest smartphones
- includes a microUSB cable with a USB Type–C adapter
- Model: EB-PG950CNEVZW
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Belkin Pocket Power 5K Power Bank
$15 $30
free shipping
That's half off and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- recharges your phone for an additional 19 hours of call time or 11 hours of web browsing
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ayeway 10,000mAh Power Bank
$13 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "8QKLE2NY" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Fast Charging USB Type C Cord and Fast Charging Lightning Cord included
- Dual inputs
- Dual outputs
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Awkward Silence Adult Party Game
$10 $18
free shipping
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
Sign In or Register