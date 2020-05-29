New
$18 $75
$2 shipping
That's $57 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 3,000mAh batteries
Details
-
Amazon · 2 wks ago
T-Core 10,000mAh Power Bank
$18 $28
free shipping
Save nearly 40% off list after clipping the $2 on-page coupon and applying code "30XN52BT". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Tyhoo via Amazon.
Features
- lightning, type-c, or micro input
- 2 USB outputs
- 2.1A output
- Model: 20000M
eBay · 2 wks ago
Samsung Fast Charge 5,100mAh Portable Battery Pack
$15 $60
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Sportscentral1 via eBay.
Features
- provides up to 2 full charges on most of the latest smartphones
- includes a microUSB cable with a USB Type–C adapter
- Model: EB-PG950CNEVZW
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Aonidi 26,800mAh Solar Portable Power Bank
$28 $45
free shipping
Coupon code "QUI9QCQT" gives a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Aonidi via Amazon.
Features
- fully charged in about 6 hours with 5V/2A adapter
- emergency flashlight
- IPX6 waterproof
- 3 USB ports
- Model: I26S
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank
$150 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- wireless Qi charging pad
- 25,600mAh Li-ion NMC battery
- Model: 22060
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
13 Deals Sitewide Sale
up to 20% off $100
free shipping
Stock up and save on snacks, toys, tools, apparel, and more. Shop Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- 10% off orders of $25 via coupon code "BIG10"
- 15% off orders of $50 via coupon code "BIG15"
- 20% off orders of $100 via coupon code "BIG20"
- Most items ship for free.
13 Deals · 1 day ago
Reebok Men's Drawstring Performance Shorts
$10 $30
free shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Color is selected at random.
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Wireless 360° Rotating Area Light 2-Pack
$9 $25
$1 shipping
Save at least $21 and be the all-seeing eye in your home with this twin pack. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- A motion-activated 2-pack is available for $4.99 more.
- Add 3 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
- includes batteries
- 2 magnetic bases
- high-powered COB LEDs with 2 brightness levels
- hook & loop tape
- high - 3 hour runtime, 27-foot lighting range
- low - 70 lumens, 9 hour runtime
- water and impact-resistant
