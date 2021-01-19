New
Daily Steals · 47 mins ago
$190 $500
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNWSHNG" to save a total of $310 off list, making this $10 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- supports up to 10-lb. load
- built-in drain pump and drainage tube
- built-in germicidal UV light
- 6 programs and 3 water level selections
- removable lint filter
- adjustable bottom feet
- measures 16.5" x 16" x 29.5"
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Giantex Full-Automatic Portable Washing Machine
$190
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get this deal. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
Features
- 6 programs, 3 water level selections, and indicator light on the control panel
- washes 7.7-lbs of clothing at one time
- imbalance adjustment
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
RCA 2.1 cu. ft. Portable Top Load Washing Machine
$307 $383
pickup
It's $72 under what Walmart charges. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- It's available in White.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
Features
- 6 fully automatic wash cycles
- electronic controls
- 3 water level options
- portable design with front leveling legs
- Model: RPW210-C
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
7.2-Foot Outdoor Solar Heated Shower with Base
$110 $120
free shipping
Apply code "DNDEALS" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 5.5-gallon water reservoir
- hooks to a garden hose
- non-corrosive brass and PVC construction
- temperature setting for hot, warm or cold
Daily Steals · 4 days ago
iCraig Slimbook 14" 4GB Android Netbook Tablet
$92 $200
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNDLS" to save $108 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- ARM 610 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 14" HD (1366 x 768) display
- 4GB RAM, 4GB SSD
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- 2 USB
- Built-in Rechargeable Battery
- Built-in front camera
- Android 4.2 Jelly Bean
New
Daily Steals · 47 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad Edge E430 i3 14" Laptop
$260 $280
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNLNVPAD" to save $240 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- Intel Core i3 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" display
- 8GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum
$120 $230
free shipping
That's $120 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3.1-quart dust bin capacity
- 11.5" cleaning path width
- 30-foot cord length
- 5 accessories
