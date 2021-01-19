New
Portable Full-Automatic Washing Machine
$190 $500
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNWSHNG" to save a total of $310 off list, making this $10 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
  • supports up to 10-lb. load
  • built-in drain pump and drainage tube
  • built-in germicidal UV light
  • 6 programs and 3 water level selections
  • removable lint filter
  • adjustable bottom feet
  • measures 16.5" x 16" x 29.5"
Details
Comments
