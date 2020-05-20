Open Offer in New Tab
TomTop · 21 mins ago
Portable Digital Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$16 $28
free shipping

That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at TomTop

  • Available in Blue or White.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
  • provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
  • alarm for abnormal readings
  • LED display
  • one-key operation
  • silicone finger mold
