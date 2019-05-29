Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Porta Brace Cargo Case Camera Edition in Black for $89.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now
Features
  • fits pro video cameras up to 16.5"
  • 9" deep main compartment
  • several pockets
  • detachable microphone pocket
  • interior PB-B9 stuff sack
  • shoulder strap and handles