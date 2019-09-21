Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $61 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Meh
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's a buck under our mention from last month, $15 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
