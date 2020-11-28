sponsored
PopSockets · 1 hr ago
25% off sitewide
free shipping w/ $20
PopSockets takes 25% off sitewide as part of its Black Friday Sale. Shipping adds $2.99 or get free shipping with orders of $20 or more. Shop Now at PopSockets
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Ends Today
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Wireless Charging Stations at Amazon
Black Friday Prices
free shipping w/ Prime
Save up to 38% on a selection of Mpow and Seneo Wireless Chargers. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by CPS US via Amazon
- Pictured is the Seneo 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station for $15.99 ($10 low).
UntilGone · 3 wks ago
Magnetic Smartphone Side Mount
$10 $30
free shipping
After coupon code "0721120-AFS" that's a buck less than you'd pay for a similar mount at Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- magnetic installation
- universal fit
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Feeke 30,000mAh Solar Power Bank
$20 $50
free shipping
Take $49 off list with coupon code "60AIAPII". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JeeYu via Amazon.
Features
- 2 microUSB outputs
- Type-C input/output and Qi charger
- 34 built-in LED lights with 3 lighting modes
- Model: KR-T01
Amazon · 3 days ago
Okpro 62,500mAh Portable Power Station
$137 $228
free shipping
Clip the $23 on page coupon and apply code "GUI24T3V" to save $91. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by OKPRO via Amazon.
Features
- touchscreen
- color-changing light
- pure sine wave AC outlet
- short circuit protection, overcurrent-, overload-, overvoltage-, and overheating-protection
- charge via DC adapter input, car cigarette DC 12V power, and 50-100W 18V Solar power panel (not included)
