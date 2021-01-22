New
Pop Culture and Video Game Backpacks at GameStop
$10
Save up to $40 on a variety of backpacks that show off your love of Star Wars, Marvel, Dragon Ball Z, The Legend of Zelda, X-Men, and more. Buy Now at GameStop

  • Pictured is the Star Wars R2-D2 Backpack for $10 ($3 off).
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $3.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Most items are available for pickup only.)
