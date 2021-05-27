Pool Floats Outdoor Accessories at Macy's: At Least 50% off

Save on almost 50 items, with prices starting from $8. Everything from swans to unicorns and spaceships can be yours....at least plastic pool versions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the PoolCandy 74" Deluxe Swimming Pool Raft for $20.99 (low by $9).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to qualify for free shipping.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop grills in a range of styles and options from Weber, Royal Gourmet, Lifesmart, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the "Lifesmart 15" Kamado Style Ceramic Charcoal Grill Deluxe Bundle for $379 ($253 off).
- Most receive free shipping, store pickup may be available for the few that do not.
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Save on over 71,000 items for your home, with discounts starting at 20% and most items marked half off or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping fees may apply.
- Pictured is the Kathan Outdoor Aluminum 7-Piece Dining Set for $3,179 ($3,620 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save up to 60% on clothing and home goods. Plus, apply code "MEMDAY" for an extra 20% off select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, and jewelry. Shop Now at Macy's
- Extra 10% off select sale & clearance rugs and small appliances via "MEMDAY".
- Extra 15% off select sale & clearance coats, dresses, lingerie, suits, swim for her, watches, shoes, luggage, and home items via "MEMDAY".
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on order of $25 or more.
