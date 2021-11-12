New
MorningSave · 15 mins ago
$35 $70
free shipping
Best Buy charges $21 more. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- Fresh Water Pressure Control
- Dual Nozzle
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DreamLine French Corner Framed Sliding Shower Enclosure
$670 $706
free shipping
It's $36 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures approximately 40.5" x 40.5" x 72"
- 20.75" walk-in opening
- two sliding panels
- Model: SHEN-8140400-89
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amoami 16" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat
$9.95 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "SP6TJX32" to save $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Quatrefoil Club via Amazon.
- The 18" x 30" option drops to $14.99 ($10 off) via the same code.
Features
- absorbent
- non-skid
Bed Bath & Beyond · 2 wks ago
Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $39
Save on bedding, kitchen items, vacuums, outdoor items, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Macy's · 5 days ago
Fairfield Square Collection Sophia 8-Piece Reversible Comforter Set
$30 $100
free shipping
That's $70 off and a great price for an 8-piece comforter set. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- The Twin set has six pieces (just 1 sham and 1 pillowcase instead of 2 of each).
Features
- includes comforter, 2 shams, bedskirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- machine washable
MorningSave · 2 days ago
KeySmart Class Compact Key Holder
2 for $15 $40
free shipping
You'd pay $20 for just one elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 3 days ago
GoPowerbike Goeagle 750W Electric Bike
$1,149 $1,499
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $250. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- speeds up to 20mph
- 7 speed derailleur
MorningSave · 3 days ago
Caldo-X Unisex Insulated Puffer Jacket w/ Heating Panels
$59 $250
free shipping
That's a savings of $191 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- You must choose the size and color before the coupon applies in cart.
- Since this is a unisex style, we'd recommend that you refer to the specific measurements given for each size on the product page.
- In several colors (Navy pictured).
MorningSave · 2 days ago
Brut 6.8-oz. Deodorant Spray
6 for $27 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- Includes Identity Scent, Sports Style Scent, Original Scent, Musch Scent, Oceans Scent, and Instinct Scent
