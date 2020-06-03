New
Northern Tool · 30 mins ago
Poly Service Cart
$55 $85
pickup at Northern Tool

That's a savings of $30 off the list, and a very low price for a cart with this weight capacity. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $14.49 shipping charge.
  • measures about 32" x 18" x 31"
  • 300-lb. capacity
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
