Walmart · 25 mins ago
Poly-Fil 12-lb. Weighted Blanket Insert
$15 $46
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Filled with glass beads
  • Measures 42" x 72"
  • Can be used right out of the package or can be inserted into a cover.
