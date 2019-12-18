Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Poly-Fil 12-lb. Weighted Blanket Insert
$15 $46
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 9 am PT on December 22.
  • Filled with glass beads
  • Measures 42" x 72"
  • Can be used right out of the package or can be inserted into a cover.
