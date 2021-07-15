Polos, Swim, and Shorts at Nautica: $19.99 + extra 15% or 20% off

Save up to 71% on a selection of men's and women's styles. Plus, use the codes below for further discounts. Buy Now at Nautica
- 15% Off $75+ purchase with code "6FWBLYPL".
- 20% Off $120+ purchase with code "ACL7HL3D".
- Shipping adds $8 or score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Classic Fit Striped Deck Polo for $19.99 ($40 off).
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Levi's
- Available in Sultan Medium Wash.
That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for Uniqlo Men's jeans.) Buy Now at Uniqlo
- They're available in 44x34 or or 46x34.
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
Coupon code "JULY25" stacks the extra savings on top of this twice-yearly sale. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Create or log into an Under Armour account to get free shipping on all orders.
Apply coupon code "QWG95Q4L" to save at least $10. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (A-army Green pictured).
- Sold by Vcansion via Amazon.
Shop nearly 500 styles for the whole family. Shop Now at Nautica
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
Women's T-shirts start from $8, boys' shorts from $10, men's t-shirts from $10, girls' tops from $14, men's shirts from $16, women's dresses from $20, and more. Shop Now at Nautica
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- Old Navy Men's Navtech V-Neck Sweater for $19.99 ($50 off ).
Save up to 70% on select men's and women's styles. Plus, use the codes below for additional discounts on regularly-priced or sale items. Shop Now at Nautica
- 15% Off $75 via code "6FWBLYPL".
- 20% Off $120 via code "ACL7HL3D".
Apply coupon code "NREWARD010" to save on already-discounted apparel for the whole family. Men's styles start at $9 after savings, kids' from $11, and women's as low as $12. Shop Now at Nautica
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Classic Fit Striped Premium Cotton Polo in Harbor Mist for $17.99 after coupon ($37 off).
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register