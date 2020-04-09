Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a range of designer clothing. Men's T-shirts start at $20, men's shoes at $30, and women's dresses at $55. Shop Now at Belk
Save on jerseys, shirts, hats, socks, baby gear, and lots more featuring your favorite team.
Update: The starting price has increased to $4.50. Shop Now at Kohl's
Save on a variety of clothing, footwear, outdoor equipment, and more. Shop Now at L.L.Bean
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on jackets, pullovers, swimwear, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Backcountry
That's $42 off, the best price we could find, and an unheard of deal on a name brand quick dry vest from a major retailer. Buy Now at Belk
This jacket can help keep you nice and cozy on these last chilly days of spring with its soft sherpa feel. At this price you could buy one for yourself and one for a friend or loved one. That's right! Share the coziness. Buy Now at Belk
That's $45 off and very strong price for a pair of sneakers. Buy Now at Belk
Save on nearly 500 items from Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Perry Ellis, Versace, and more.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $1.49. Shop Now at Belk
