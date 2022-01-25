That's $30 under the best price we could find for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
Expires in 13 hr
Published 17 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This beats our Black Friday and Cyber Monday mentions by at least $2 and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Black or White.
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
Save on underwear, bras, T-shirts, pajamas, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Jockey Men’s Classic Cotton Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $13 (low by $17).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Choose from a selection of men's boxer briefs in solids, prints, stripes, and colors. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Pictured is the Aeropostale Men's Diagonal Tie-Dye Knit Boxer Briefs for $3.99 ($13 savings).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That's $40 off list and a great deal on name brand men's crew tagless T-shirts. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in assorted colors (colors may vary).
That's at least $20 less than you'd pay at other department stores for a 5-pack, and at just around $5 per shirt, it's the best price we've seen for this quantity. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black or White in Crewneck or V-Neck.
Shop discounts on mattresses, dining room sets, rugs, sofas, nightstands, patio furniture, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% with coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the JGW Furniture Tulip Accent Chair for $152 after code ($97 off list).
That's a savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- In several colors (Harbor-Mist Gray pictured)
Shop discounted sofas, beds, desks, and more. Rugs are also available in this sale, and they get the best discounts, all 60% off or better. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversized shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part).
- Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499 ($500 off).
This is a $25 low today and $15 less than we saw it last month. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors and patterns (Cruise Navy pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
That's the best price we could find by $15, although you'd pay over $70 at Bloomingdale's and much more at Saks Fifth Avenue. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $10 under what you'd pay at Ralph Lauren direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
