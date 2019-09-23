New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Classic Crew-Neck Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack
$18
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Apply coupon code "VIP" to get this price
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee
Features
  • available in Blue/Pink/Royal or Royal/Red/Navy in select sizes from S to XL
  • Expires 9/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
1 comment
The Honest Buyer
Macy's has made a lot of progress moving into online sales, thanks to DealNews promotions and aggressive pricing. But if they keep hitting us with ever-increasing delivery fees, they will lose my business. For their $10.95 fee, most online grocers will happily deliver 50 pounds of groceries. Macy's $11 fee is outrageous and I won't pay it.
59 min ago