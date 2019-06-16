New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$67
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Big and Tall 10" Classic Gellar Cargo Shorts in several colors (Aviator Navy pictured) for $89.50. Coupon code "DAD" cuts that to $67.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- Available in big and tall waist sizes from 38 to 54
Proozy · 17 hrs ago
Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts
2 for $24 $60
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $24.99. Add two pairs to cart for $49.98 and apply coupon code "DN24" to drop that to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for two pairs. (it's the best deal now by $11.) They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
George Men's Flat-Front Shorts
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42.
eBay · 4 wks ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes 30 to 44
JCPenney · 6 days ago
PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts
$17 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- available in sizes 30 to 44
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Train 100 Suede Shoes
$45
pickup at Macy's
That's $105 off and the best deal we could find
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Downhill Skier Train 100 Tech-Suede Shoes in Bright Royal for $44.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $105 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes from 10 to 12.
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Alpine 200 Shoes
$50
pickup at Macy's
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Downhill Skier Alpine 200 Shoes in Bright Royal Multi for $49.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $150 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes from 7.5 to 11.5
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Covert Dress Pants
$30 $95
pickup at Macy's
Ending today, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Covert Twill Ultraflex Dress Pants in several colors (Navy pictured) for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our March mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select select sizes from 30x30 to 52x32
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Train 100 Tech-Suede Sneakers
$45 $150
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Downhill Skier Train 100 Tech-Suede Shoes in Bright Royal/ English Green for $44.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping free. That's tied with our April mention at $105 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is free for orders of $49 or more
- It's available in most sizes 7 to 13
