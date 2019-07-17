Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Boys' Supersoft Crew Socks 3-Pack in Khaki Heather Assorted for $4.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 4-7 to 9-11
Published 57 min ago
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Men's No Show Socks 5-Pack in 4 for $13.99. Coupon code "C7FBTL4Z" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fits shoes sizes 7 to 11
Macy's offers a range of Nike Men's Cotton Socks 6-Packs for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw a comparable selection for $5 less in November. Buy Now
- They're available in crew, quarter, low-cut, and no-show styles; all styles are available in Black and White.
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Macy's offers Levi's Men's Socks 6-Packs in several styles (Levi's Men's 6-Pack Athletic Crew Socks pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in one size fits all
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kids' apparel, with all stock falling to $5 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) There are some big-brand items in here, including Levi's, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Graphic Americana Hoodie in Americana Camo for $35.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $63 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Floral Thompson Fashion Sneakers in Assorted for $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 8 to 12
