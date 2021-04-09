New
Pollo Campero 50th Anniversary Deals
50% off meal deals

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Pollo Campero is offering 50% off select meals during the month of April. Shop Now

  • From April 6 to 12: 50% off 2 Empanada Meals
  • From April 13 to 19: 50% off 2 Sandwich Meals
  • From April 20 to 26: 50% off 2 Camperitos Meals
  • April 27: 50% off a Family Meal via coupon "HAPPYBDAY"
  • You must download the Pollo Campero app and sign up for the brand's loyalty program to get this deal.
  • Code "HAPPYBDAY"
  • Expires 4/12/2021
  • Popularity: 4/5
