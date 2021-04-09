50% off meal deals

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Pollo Campero is offering 50% off select meals during the month of April. Shop Now
- From April 6 to 12: 50% off 2 Empanada Meals
- From April 13 to 19: 50% off 2 Sandwich Meals
- From April 20 to 26: 50% off 2 Camperitos Meals
- April 27: 50% off a Family Meal via coupon "HAPPYBDAY"
- You must download the Pollo Campero app and sign up for the brand's loyalty program to get this deal.
You can get one free doughnut per day just by showing your vaccination card. FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
- Anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, qualifies for the deal.
- You can also get one medium coffee and an Original Glazed doughnut for free, no purchase necessary, every Monday, from March 29 through May 24.
- NEARLY 300 FREE DONUTS
This national event was delayed because of weather, but that's a bit of a good thing since you can redeem it through all of April vs a single day. Sign up for MyHOP today for an IOU sent straight to your inbox on April 1. Shop Now at IHOP
- hot
- buttery
Every Saturday and Sunday from March 27th through May 23rd, get a $1 Be Sweet Dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme
Get a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, or any other Wendy's breakfast sandwich with breakfast purchase. Shop Now
- Download the app and create a new account for this offer. (Scroll down to see it, plus links for iOS & Android apps.)
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Avoid fighting the tourist crowds and see all the works of the masters up close and personal in this free viewing. Plus, for the first time ever, their entire collection is available to view due to a web design and collection database overhaul. That's a whopping 480,000 pieces for your viewing pleasure. Shop Now
- Pictured is Hyacinthe Collin de Vermont (1693-1761) by Alexander Roslin.
- For virtual tours, click here.
- tour the entirety of the Louvre's galleries
Sign In or Register