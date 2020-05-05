Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Polk TSi500 High Performance Tower Speaker Pair
$568 $698
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Cherry.
Features
  • four 6.5" mid/woofer & one 1" silk dome tweeter per unit
  • 28Hz to 25kHz frequency response
  • Model: WWSTSI500C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Polk Audio
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register