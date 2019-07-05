New
Polk TL1600 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System w/ Powered Subwoofer
$254 $400
free shipping
Ending today, Electronics Expo via Rakuten offers the Polk Audio Blackstone TL1600 5.1-Channel Compact Home Theater System with Powered Subwoofer for $299. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks it to $254.15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $145. Buy Now
Features
  • 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
  • TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
  • 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
  • 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
  • Model: AM1655-A
