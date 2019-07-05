New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
$254 $400
free shipping
Ending today, Electronics Expo via Rakuten offers the Polk Audio Blackstone TL1600 5.1-Channel Compact Home Theater System with Powered Subwoofer for $299. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks it to $254.15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $145. Buy Now
Features
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Sign In or Register