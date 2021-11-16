Save off $50 off list price. Buy Now
- dual 6.5" dynamic balance woofers
- 8" passive bass radiators
- hi-res audio certified tweeter
- 35Hz to 45kHz frequency response
Published 47 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $46 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in Black or Classic Brown Walnut.
- 12" tall
- 1 tweeter, 1 midrange woofer in each speaker cabinet
- Model: S15
That's the best deal we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White only.
- 7 placement options
- 4.5" mid/woofer, 1" tweeter
- 80Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Model: AM3348-A
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Update your home audio system with big on bookshelf speakers, floor standing speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System Pair for $88 ($82 off list, and $2 less than you'd pay elsewhere).
That's $20 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2022. Plus, 85% of the proceeds from every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Buy Now
- Delivery may take 14 to 35 days.
That's $796 less than buying a factory-sealed Aeron directly from Herman Miller, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- tension control
- adjustable vinyl armrests
- rear tilt lock
- adjustable lumbar
Shop discounts on figurines, tees, hoodies, and more. Shop Now
- Pictured is the Tales of Vesperia Repede Figurine for $23.99 ($56 off).
