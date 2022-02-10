New
Polk Audio Inc · 11 mins ago
$186 $249
free shipping
Although widely price matched, that's $63 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Polk Audio Inc
Features
- 38Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 36" tall
Details
Comments
-
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Crutchfield · 3 wks ago
Polk Audio MagniFi MAX 3.1-Channel Sound Bar System
$399 $499
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- allows pass-through of 4K content and HDR content
- Google Home voice compatible
- Wireless subwoofer
- Model: AM8214-A
New
Polk Audio Inc · 24 mins ago
Polk Signa S2 Universal TV Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$149 $229
free shipping
Although widely price matched, that's $80 under list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal on this soundbar and subwoofer combo. Buy Now at Polk Audio Inc
Features
- built-in Bluetooth
- 5 full-range drivers
- HDMI and optical cables
- works with 4K & HD TVs
- Model: AM6214-A
Target · 1 wk ago
Game-Day Ready at Target
Up to 25% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of TVs, sound bars, streaming devices, and accessories. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- PIctured is the Samsung TU7000 Series 70" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $679.99 ($70 off).
Harman Audio · 1 wk ago
Home Audio at Harman Audio
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on select soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at Harman Audio
Tips
- Pictured is the JBL STUDIO 530 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $239.99 (low by $71).
Amazon · 2 days ago
ELAC 4" Passive Bookshelf Speakers
$68 $180
free shipping
It's $112 off list and most stores are sold out. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 48Hz-20kHz frequency response
- 84.5dB sensitivity
- 6-ohm impedance
- 2-way speaker system
- 1" cloth dome tweeter
- 80-watt peak power handling
- Model: BS41-BK
Walmart · 6 days ago
Philips Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer
$59 $150
free shipping
That's $91 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 2.1 channels
- HDMI and USB port
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: HTL1520B
New
Polk Audio Inc · 3 hrs ago
Polk Audio Outlet
Up to 33% off new and refurb speakers
free shipping
Save on 50 options, starting from $60. Shop Now at Polk Audio Inc
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Pok Signa S1 Speaker for $119.99 ($150 for it new elsewhere)
Sign In or Register