That's the best price we could find by $8 for the speakers alone. Getting a free pair of JBL in-ear headphones is an even sweeter deal considering most stores charge $60 for them. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Walnut.
Expires 6/9/2020
That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" to get this discount.
- A 90-day Edifier warranty is provided.
- 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output
- 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4" full range unit
- MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl
- Model: R1280T
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2-way audio
- customizable motion detection
- IR night vision up to 33 feet
- microSD slot
- free mobile app
- 360° pan-tilt control
- Alexa and Google Home compatibility
- Model: LV-PWR3
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1980x1080 (1080p) video recording
- smart siren
- free cloud storage up to 7 days
- compatible with Amazon Alexa 2-way audio
- Model: VMS4230P
That's $80 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Jabra Online Store via Newegg.
- Available in Black or Titanium.
- A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
- up to 28 hours of battery life
- 4-microphone call technology
- more than 7.5 hours of battery and a total of 28 with charging case
