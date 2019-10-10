New
Polk Audio Monitor 60 Series II 3-Way Tower Speaker
$130 $369
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $170.

  • It's sold by Polk via eBay.
  • You can also buy two for $246.98 with free shipping, which is an additional $13 off.
Features
  • 48Hz to 24kHz frequency response
  • 8 ohms impedance
  • available in Black
