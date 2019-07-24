New
Adorama · 31 mins ago
Polk Audio LSiM 704c Center Speaker
$200 $550
free shipping

Adorama offers the Polk Audio LSiM 704c Center Channel Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention, $550 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 3.25" mid-range driver
  • 1" tweeter
  • dual 5.25" woofers
  • 70Hz to 30kHz frequency response
  • 8-ohms impedance
  • Model: LSiM704c
↑ less
Buy from Adorama
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Adorama Polk Audio
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register