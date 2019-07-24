- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Adorama offers the Polk Audio LSiM 704c Center Channel Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention, $550 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
BuyDig offers the LG 1100-watt Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speaker System with Karaoke Creator for $396.99. Coupon code "PLAY" cuts the price to $199. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $198. Buy Now
Sign In or Register