Adorama offers the Polk Audio MagniFi One 240-watt Dialogue-Enhancing Bluetooth Sound Bar with Subwoofer forwith. That's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $95.) It's wall-mountable and features a 40Hz to 22kHz frequency response, and optical, 3.5mm, and Bluetooth input.