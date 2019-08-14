- Create an Account or Login
Adorama offers the Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $1,050 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV in Black or Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's $230 under our June mention of a new one and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $125.
Update: Specs have been corrected. Buy Now
Audiosavings via eBay offers two Denon 8" 220-watt RMS 3-Way Tri-Amped Studio Reference Monitor Speakers for $269.95 with free shipping. That's a savings of $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $849 with free shipping. That's $50 under our May mention, $425 per speaker, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $550.) Buy Now
Adorama offers the Ricoh SP C261SFNw A4 Wireless All-In-One Color Laser Printer, which also scans, copies, and faxes, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $44.) Buy Now
