New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker
$399 $1,500
free shipping

That's $51 under our August mention, a low by $351, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 22Hz to 40kHz frequency response
  • In Mt Vernon Cherry
  • 5" subwoofers
  • 3.25" midrange driver
  • 1" ring radiator tweeter
↑ less
Buy from Adorama
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Adorama Polk Audio
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register