eBay · 1 hr ago
$30 $134
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in size XL-Long only
Lululemon · 1 wk ago
Lululemon Men's Active Jacket
$59 $118
free shipping
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Active Jacket in several colors (Fools Gold/Anchor pictured) for $59 with free shipping. That's $59 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes XS to XXL
Lululemon · 6 days ago
lululemon Men's City Sweat Thermo Bomber Jacket
$64 $148
free shipping
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's City Sweat Bomber Thermo in Heathered Light Cast or Heathered Dark Olive for $64 with free shipping. That's up to $84 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XXL
Amazon · 3 days ago
Clothin Men's Jogging Jacket
from $17 $29
free shipping
Clothin Outdoor via Amazon offers its Clothin Men's Lightweight Jogging Jacket in several styles and colors (Grey Stretchy Fabric pictured) from $28.99. With free shipping, that's at least $12 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Geek Lighting Men's Hooded Rainwear
from $22 $27
free shipping
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Hooded Jacket or Rain Suit in select colors (A-Light Blue pictured) from $26.90. Coupon code "QCNB256Q" cuts the starting price to 21.52. With free shipping, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes S to XXXL
Men's Wearhouse · 8 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim Fit Sport Coat
$30 $300
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Slim Fit Sport Coat in Black for $29.99. Plus, Prefect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $150. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 42 to 50
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Inner Limits Jacket
$40 $110
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Inner Limits Jacket in several colors (Tapestry/Pilsner/Shark pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" drops it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from M to XXL
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$184 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101. Buy Now
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 day ago
adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes
$27 $110
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes in Collegiate Royal/Off White for $35.99. In-cart, they drop to $26.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and savings of $83 off the list price. They're available in sizes from 7.5 to 11.5. Buy Now
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
