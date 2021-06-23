Polaroid Magnetic Work Light / Wireless Speaker for $6
Nordstrom Rack
Polaroid Magnetic Work Light / Wireless Speaker
$5.94 $30
pickup

That is the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Choose free ship to store for pick up; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Features
  • rechargeable battery
  • measures 7" x 2.5" x 4"
