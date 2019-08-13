- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Polaroid Customizable Writing Journal in Pink or Blue for $5.99 with free shipping. That is $9 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Renuzit Snuggle Scented Oil Refill for Plugin Air Fresheners 5-Pack in Linen Escape for $9.97. Complete this mail-in rebate to make it free. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best deal we could find by $10. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4.5-Cubic Foot Refrigerator in White for $90.30 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Polaroid 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last month, $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
