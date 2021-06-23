Polaroid Camo Wireless Headphones for $12

New
Belk · 23 mins ago
$12 $40
free shipping w/ $49
That's a savings of $28. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- Bluetooth
- includes charging cord
Details
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$200 $350
free shipping
That's back as the lowest price we've seen for the US version. (It's the best deal today by $43.) Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
- UPC: 027242911581
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Replacement Wireless Charging Case
$18 $80
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Shure Portable Collapsible Headphones
$13 $49
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $36 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 36mm drivers
- 25Hz to 18kHz frequency response
- 100dB sensitivity
- 34 ohms impedance
- Model: SRH145
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb Sony Extra Bass True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$40 $130
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
Features
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Mahli Robotic 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner
$30 $100
free shipping w/ $49
That is $10 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available in several colors (Mint pictured).
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- vacuums, sweeps, and mops all non-carpet floors
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Kitchen Selectives Single Serve Coffee Maker
$10 $30
free shipping w/ $49
At $20 off, that's a savings of more than 65%. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- In three colors (Blue pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders over $49.
Features
- measures 8.94" L x 6.38" W x 10.04" H
- washable permanent filter
- flip-top lid
- BPA free
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Toastmaster 1.7L Electric Kettle
$10 $30
free shipping w/ $49
That's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- In Black.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the 8.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free with orders of $49 or more.
Features
- BPA free
- auto shut off
- hand wash
- external water level indicator
- Model: TM-796KECB
Belk · 2 wks ago
Saddlebred Axe and Throwing Star Target Set
$15 $120
free shipping w/ $49
It's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
Nordstrom Rack · 4 hrs ago
Polaroid Magnetic Work Light / Wireless Speaker
$5.94 $30
pickup
That is the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Choose free ship to store for pick up; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Features
- rechargeable battery
- measures 7" x 2.5" x 4"
