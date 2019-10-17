New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Polaroid 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$240 $298
free shipping

That's tied as the lowest price we've seen this year and low today by $58. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55T7U
