New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Polaroid 32" 720p LED HD Smart TV
$100
free shipping

That's $30 off and tied as the best we've seen for any 32" 720P Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 720p resolution; LED-backlit
  • Polaroid Smart TV apps
  • 2 HDMI, USB ports
  • Model: 32T2H
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Polaroid Corporation
LED 720p 32" Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register