That Daily Deal · 25 mins ago
$7 $25
$1 shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Available in Standard and Fit Over Prescription styles.
Expires in 19 hr
Published 25 min ago
Nordstrom Rack · 6 days ago
Gucci at Nordstrom Rack
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on men's and women's designer sunglasses, watches, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban · 6 days ago
Ray-Ban Summer Clearance
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Sunglasses start at $66 while eyeglasses start at $70. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
Tips
- Click the "promo" tab to see these discounts.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Tony Stark Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "50NXQXKX" to cut 50% off for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Andwood via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Tony Stark Sunglasses pictured).
Features
- UV400 protection
- UVA and UVB protection
- polarized composite lenses
Nordstrom Rack · 4 days ago
Men's Designer Sunglasses at Nordstrom Rack
up to 85% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on over 150 styles. Brands include Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, and Gucci. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping starts at $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$8 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Awkward Silence Adult Party Game
$10 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
