Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
FactoryOutletStore.com · 20 mins ago
Polar M600 GPS Smartwatch
$165 $184
free shipping

FactoryOutletStore.com offers the Polar M600 GPS Smart Watch for $164.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at FactoryOutletStore.com

Features
  • IPX8 waterproof
  • 240 x 240 pixels 260ppi Transmissive TFT Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • MediaTek MT2601, Dual-Core 1.2GHz Processor Based on ARM Cortex-A7
  • 4GB Internal Storage 512 MB RAM
  • Android Wear™ Operating System
  • Rechargeable 500 mAh Li-Pol Battery
  • GPS & Glonass
  • Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Vibration motor, Microphone Sensors
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Smart Watches FactoryOutletStore.com Polar
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register